Noah Ostlund headshot

Noah Ostlund Injury: Still out of lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Ostlund (upper body) isn't an option for Monday's home contest versus the Lightning, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Ostlund hasn't been in the lineup since March 25, and it remains to be seen how he is progressing in his recovery. The Sabres' next game is in the first half of a back-to-back on the road against the Rangers on Wednesday.

Noah Ostlund
Buffalo Sabres
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