Noah Ostlund Injury: Still sidelined Thursday
Ostlund (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Blue Jackets, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.
Ostlund is set to miss his eighth consecutive game. He has two more chances to return in the regular season, as the Sabres face the Blackhawks on Monday and the Stars on Wednesday.
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