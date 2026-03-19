Noah Ostlund headshot

Noah Ostlund News: Nets first career game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Ostlund scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Ostlund had gone 14 games without a goal, picking up six assists and 12 shots on net in that span. The 22-year-old has floated around the lineup at times but mostly fills a middle-six role with a spot on the second power-play unit. Ostlund is up to 11 goals, 26 points, 57 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 57 appearances. His tally Thursday was his first career game-winner.

Noah Ostlund
Buffalo Sabres
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