Noah Ostlund News: Set to return for Game 3
Ostlund (upper body) will return to action for Thursday's Game 3 against Boston, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Ostlund missed the Sabres' final 10 regular-season games and first two postseason matchups, but he was trending in the right direction recently and will officially get the green light to return to action Thursday. Josh Norris (undisclosed) will be unavailable Thursday, so Ostlund centered the third line during morning skate and was part of the second power-play unit. Across 60 regular-season appearances this year, Ostlund recorded 11 goals, 16 assists, 30 blocked shots and 14 PIM while averaging 13:58 of ice time.
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