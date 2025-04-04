Noah Ostlund News: Summoned from AHL

Ostlund was recalled from AHL Rochester on Friday.

The Sabres are down to 11 healthy forwards as Tyson Kozak suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday and Jordan Greenway is still day-to-day after missing the last five games with a lower-body injury. Ostlund, who was selected 16th overall in the 2022 Draft, Ostlund has 19 goals and 17 assists in 44 AHL games, but has been on a tear of late with eight goals and three assists in his last six appearances. Should Ostlund enter the Buffalo lineup Saturday versus Tampa Bay, he likely will be a middle-six forward.