Noah Ostlund News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Ostlund was recalled from AHL Rochester on Friday.

The Sabres are down to 11 healthy forwards as Tyson Kozak suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday and Jordan Greenway is still day-to-day after missing the last five games with a lower-body injury. Ostlund, who was selected 16th overall in the 2022 Draft, Ostlund has 19 goals and 17 assists in 44 AHL games, but has been on a tear of late with eight goals and three assists in his last six appearances. Should Ostlund enter the Buffalo lineup Saturday versus Tampa Bay, he likely will be a middle-six forward.

