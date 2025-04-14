Noah Philp News: Back to Bakersfield

Philp was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Monday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Philp drew into the lineup three times in his latest NHL stint, recording no points and five shots on goal. With the Oilers managing tight to the cap, it was necessary for the 26-year-old to be sent down ahead of the final game of the regular season. He will finish his NHL regular season with two points, both assists, in 15 games.