Noah Philp News: Helper in NHL debut

Philp recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Philp took the long road to the NHL, which included taking a year off for personal reasons in 2023-24. He didn't miss a step with the time off, and he was one of the Oilers' last roster cuts in training camp, which put him in position to earn a call-up early in the campaign. Philp also won 10 of 14 faceoffs, taking more draws than every Oiler other than Leon Draisaitl. Philp will have the length of Connor McDavid's (ankle) 2-3 week absence to make a case to stay in the NHL as a bottom-six center.