Noah Philp News: Puts up helper

Philp notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

This was Philp's first point in five games since his recall from AHL Bakersfield. He has replaced Derek Ryan on the roster and in a bottom-six role, centering the fourth line. Philp is at two helpers, eight shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over eight appearances this season. The 26-year-old is unlikely to see enough ice time to make an impact in fantasy.