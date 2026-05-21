Noah Philp headshot

Noah Philp News: Sends Wolves to next round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Philp scored twice in AHL Chicago's 3-2 win over Grand Rapids in Game 4 on Thursday.

Philp's effort helped the Wolves to the Western Conference Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs. He's been relatively quiet this postseason with four goals on nine shots over nine contests. He had 17 points in 28 regular-season contests for the Wolves after posting three points over 17 NHL games between Carolina and Edmonton.

Noah Philp
Carolina Hurricanes
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