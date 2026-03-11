Noah Powell headshot

Noah Powell News: Inks entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Powell signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on Wednesday.

Powell's contract won't begin until the 2026-27 campaign, but he'll still spend the remainder of this season with AHL Lehigh Valley. He had seven goals, 12 points and 32 PIM across 34 appearances with Arizona State University in 2025-26. The 21-year-old was selected by Philadelphia with the No. 148 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Noah Powell
Philadelphia Flyers
