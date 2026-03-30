Noah Steen News: Pens ELC with Tampa Bay

Steen inked a two-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning on Monday, according to PuckPedia.

Steen was a seventh-round selection (No. 199 overall) by Tampa Bay in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The 21-year-old produced 12 goals, 10 assists and a plus-6 rating over 52 regular-season games with Orebro HK of the Swedish Hockey League in 2025-26, but the left-shot forward did not get on the scoresheet in three playoff games. Steen's entry-level deal will begin next season, and he'll be a restricted free agent after the 2027-28 campaign.