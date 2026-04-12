Noel Acciari Injury: Won't play Sunday

Acciari (upper body) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Capitals, the team announced.

Acciari had only missed one game since the calendar turned to 2026, but it will be two after Sunday's absence. The 34-year-old has pieced together one of the best years of his career, notching 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 66 games. He'll have one more chance to return this season Tuesday against the Blues.