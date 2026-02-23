Noel Acciari headshot

Noel Acciari News: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Acciari (illness) participated in Sunday's practice, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Before the Olympic break, Acciari sat out Pittsburgh's 5-2 win over Buffalo on Feb. 5, but he should be available to play against New Jersey on Thursday. He has contributed six goals, 15 points, 54 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and 46 hits across 42 appearances this season.

Noel Acciari
Pittsburgh Penguins
