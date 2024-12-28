Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noel Acciari headshot

Noel Acciari News: Deposits goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Acciari scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Acciari got the Penguins on the comeback trail in the second period, but they weren't able to pull even. The 33-year-old has three points over his last seven outings. He remains in a fourth-line role, where he's accumulated eight points, 36 shots on net, 80 hits, 45 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 37 appearances this season.

Noel Acciari
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now