Noel Acciari News: Deposits goal Saturday

Acciari scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Acciari got the Penguins on the comeback trail in the second period, but they weren't able to pull even. The 33-year-old has three points over his last seven outings. He remains in a fourth-line role, where he's accumulated eight points, 36 shots on net, 80 hits, 45 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 37 appearances this season.