Noel Acciari News: Lights lamp Saturday

Acciari tallied a goal and placed two shots on net in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Dallas.

Acciari brought the Penguins back within one goal with his tally midway through the third period. Overall, the 34-year-old forward is up to 10 goals, 20 points, 82 shots on net, 62 hits and 54 blocked shots across 59 games this season. His goal Saturday helped him secure double-digit goals for the fourth time in his 11-year career. He's taken a step up offensively in his third season with the Penguins and holds sneaky fantasy value in deep category-based leagues with five points, 17 shots on goal, 12 hits and 14 blocks over his last 10 games.