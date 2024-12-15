Noel Acciari News: Plays physical in overtime loss

Acciari notched an assist and six hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Acciari has a goal and an assist over the last two games after going 14 contests without a point. His six hits Saturday were also a season high, though it's not unusual for the 33-year-old to bring a physical element to his fourth-line role. He has seven points over 32 games -- matching his production from 55 outings a year ago -- while adding 34 shots on net, 70 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating this season.