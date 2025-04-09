Noel Acciari News: Plucks apple in win

Acciari logged an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

The helper snapped a seven-game point drought for Acciari. The 33-year-old forward is up to 12 points, 75 shots on net, 180 hits, 100 blocked shots and a minus-25 rating over 79 contests. That's a career high in games played, but he hasn't been to match his success from some earlier seasons, as he's set to miss the 20-point mark for the eighth time in his 10 NHL campaigns.