Noel Acciari News: Pots game-winner

Acciari scored a goal and added three hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Acciari scored for the second time in three games, and this tally was the game-winner. The 34-year-old forward's defensive skills have made him a fixture in the lineup, getting plenty of ice time despite his fourth-line assignment. He's up to eight goals, 17 points, 69 shots on net, 55 hits, 40 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 52 outings this season. Acciari has a chance to reach the 20-point mark for just the third time in his career.