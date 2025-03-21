Fantasy Hockey
Noel Acciari headshot

Noel Acciari News: Puts away goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Acciari scored a goal, added four hits and blocked four shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Acciari's first-period tally was his first goal since Dec. 28 versus the Islanders, a span of 33 games in which he was limited to two assists. He has two points over his last three outings, and he's starting to carve out a bit more ice time on the third line rather than the fourth line. For the season, the checking-line forward has five goals, 11 points, 70 shots on net, 152 hits, 93 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating over 71 contests. In blocks, he ranks second in the NHL among forwards, trailing only Winnipeg's Brandon Tanev (95) after passing Buffalo's Alex Tuch (91) with Friday's effort.

