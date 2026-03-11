Noel Acciari News: Puts away goal Tuesday

Acciari scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Acciari ended a nine-game point drought with the tally. The 34-year-old continues to play regularly on the Penguins' fourth line and penalty kill. He's contributed seven goals and 16 points over 50 appearances, which is already his best output in three years with the Penguins. Acciari has added 67 shots on net, 51 hits, 40 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-9 rating this season.