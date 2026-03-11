Noel Acciari headshot

Noel Acciari News: Puts away goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Acciari scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Acciari ended a nine-game point drought with the tally. The 34-year-old continues to play regularly on the Penguins' fourth line and penalty kill. He's contributed seven goals and 16 points over 50 appearances, which is already his best output in three years with the Penguins. Acciari has added 67 shots on net, 51 hits, 40 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-9 rating this season.

Noel Acciari
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now