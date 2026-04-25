Noel Acciari News: Puts up helper in Game 4 win

Acciari notched an assist and six hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flyers in Game 4.

Acciari snapped a four-game skid after missing one contest due to an upper-body injury late in the regular season. The 34-year-old has been a regular on the fourth line this year, earning 25 points, 93 shots on net, 65 hits and 62 blocked shots over 67 regular-season appearances. Acciari is in the playoffs for the eighth time in his career, having earned nine points over 65 postseason outings over the previous seven runs.