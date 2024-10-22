Noel Acciari News: Scores Tuesday

Acciari scored a goal on two shots, doled out five hits and blocked five shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Acciari drained his first goal of the season, giving the Penguins a 3-2 lead in the third period. The 32-year-old forward is up to three points, eight shots on net, 26 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through eight contests. His 14:39 of ice time Tuesday was his highest total this season, which suggests he could be in line to be promoted to a middle-six role after playing primarily on the fourth line.