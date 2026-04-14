Noel Acciari headshot

Noel Acciari News: Slated to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Acciari (upper body) is expected to play against St. Louis on Tuesday, according to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

After sitting out Sunday's 3-0 loss to Washington, Acciari will return to his regular fourth-line role in Tuesday's regular-season finale. He has produced 13 goals, 25 points, 93 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and 65 hits across 66 games this campaign.

Noel Acciari
Pittsburgh Penguins
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