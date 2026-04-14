Noel Acciari News: Slated to play Tuesday
Acciari (upper body) is expected to play against St. Louis on Tuesday, according to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.
After sitting out Sunday's 3-0 loss to Washington, Acciari will return to his regular fourth-line role in Tuesday's regular-season finale. He has produced 13 goals, 25 points, 93 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and 65 hits across 66 games this campaign.
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