Noel Acciari News: Slated to play Tuesday

Acciari (upper body) is expected to play against St. Louis on Tuesday, according to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

After sitting out Sunday's 3-0 loss to Washington, Acciari will return to his regular fourth-line role in Tuesday's regular-season finale. He has produced 13 goals, 25 points, 93 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and 65 hits across 66 games this campaign.