Noel Acciari News: Snags helper Friday
Acciari registered an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
Acciari ended an 18-game point drought when he set up Blake Lizotte's second-period tally. The 33-year-old Acciari doesn't focus on offense -- he's a physical and defensive presence on the Penguins' fourth line. The veteran forward has nine points, 58 shots on net, 120 hits, 68 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating across 56 appearances. That level of offense is likely too light to appeal to most fantasy managers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now