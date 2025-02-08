Noel Acciari News: Snags helper Friday

Acciari registered an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Acciari ended an 18-game point drought when he set up Blake Lizotte's second-period tally. The 33-year-old Acciari doesn't focus on offense -- he's a physical and defensive presence on the Penguins' fourth line. The veteran forward has nine points, 58 shots on net, 120 hits, 68 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating across 56 appearances. That level of offense is likely too light to appeal to most fantasy managers.