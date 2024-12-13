Noel Acciari News: Tacks on goal in win
Acciari scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Canadiens.
Acciari had the Penguins' last goal, capping off a six-goal third period. The tally snapped a 14-game point drought for the 33-year-old forward, who has emerged as a defensive presence on the fourth line. He's at six points, 33 shots on net, 64 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 31 appearances. Acciari's spot in the lineup looks safe, but he carries more value on the ice than in fantasy.
