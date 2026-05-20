Noel Fransen News: Inks entry-level deal

Fransen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Fransen had a goal and two points in 13 regular-season outings with Farjestad of the Swedish Hockey League in 2025-26. He also scored six goals and 14 points in 36 regular-season appearances with BIK Karlskoga of HockeyAllsvenskan, which is Sweden's second-highest league. Fransen, who was selected with the No. 69 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, will probably start the 2026-27 campaign in the AHL.