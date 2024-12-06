Noel Hoefenmayer News: Dealt to Montreal

Hoefenmayer was traded from the Oilers to the Canadiens on Friday in exchange for Jacob Perreault.

Hoefenmayer signed a two-way contract with the Oilers in July, but he hasn't yet made his NHL debut this season. He's made 11 appearances for AHL Bakersfield to begin the year, racking up a goal and seven points. He'll now be in line for a change of scenery, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend most or all of the season in the minors.