Noel Hoefenmayer News: Dealt to Montreal
Hoefenmayer was traded from the Oilers to the Canadiens on Friday in exchange for Jacob Perreault.
Hoefenmayer signed a two-way contract with the Oilers in July, but he hasn't yet made his NHL debut this season. He's made 11 appearances for AHL Bakersfield to begin the year, racking up a goal and seven points. He'll now be in line for a change of scenery, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend most or all of the season in the minors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now