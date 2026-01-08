Allan got his first taste of NHL action last year by appearing in 43 regular-season games for Chicago and racking up a goal, seven assists, 61 hits, 48 blocked shots and 16 PIM while averaging 15:08 of ice time. He's logged two goals, four assists and 39 PIM over 29 appearances with AHL Rockford to begin the 2025-26 campaign, and he'll have a change of scenery heading into the second half of the season. The Sharks' blueliners are dealing with several injuries, so it's possible that Allan will join the NHL club at some point.