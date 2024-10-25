Nolan Allan News: Earns first career assist

Allan notched an assist and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

The helper was Allan's first career point in five NHL appearances. The 21-year-old blueliner has stayed on the third pairing when in the lineup, giving him minimal scoring upside. He's added four shots on net, three hits, one blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. Allan projects as more of a stay-at-home defenseman at the NHL level, so he's unlikely to be on the fantasy radar most of the time.