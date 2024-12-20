Fantasy Hockey
Nolan Allan headshot

Nolan Allan News: First goal of season in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 9:41am

Allan recorded a goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Allan found the twine with his lone shot of the game, and his goal closed out the scoring in the latter stages of the third period. The 21-year-old blueliner has recorded points in two of his last three appearances, but those have been his first points since Nov. 16, so he doesn't have enough consistency to be a reliable fantasy option in most formats.

