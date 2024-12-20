Nolan Allan News: First goal of season in win

Allan recorded a goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Allan found the twine with his lone shot of the game, and his goal closed out the scoring in the latter stages of the third period. The 21-year-old blueliner has recorded points in two of his last three appearances, but those have been his first points since Nov. 16, so he doesn't have enough consistency to be a reliable fantasy option in most formats.