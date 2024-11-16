Nolan Allan News: Grabs helper in loss

Allan notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Allan was scratched Thursday versus the Kraken, but the 21-year-old returned to the lineup with Seth Jones (foot) landing on injured reserve. Allan's spot may not be secure -- Louis Crevier was called up from AHL Rockford to provide depth on the blue line. Through 14 outings this season, Allan has four assists, six shots on net, 13 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-4 rating.