Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nolan Allan headshot

Nolan Allan News: Playing time dropping

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Allan was out of the lineup for the sixth time in nine games in Friday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Allan played regularly in December and early January, but his role has been reduced lately. Louis Crevier (concussion) is out of the lineup, but Ethan Del Mastro has often played ahead of Allan recently. For the season, Allan has eight points, 15 shots on net, 59 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 41 appearances. The 21-year-old could be assigned to AHL Rockford eventually to avoid having him sit around without playing for too long.

Nolan Allan
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now