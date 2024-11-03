Fantasy Hockey
Nolan Allan

Nolan Allan News: Produces assist in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Allan notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Allan has earned three assists over his last five games. The 21-year-old is likely performing above his expected level on offense given he's seeing an average of 12:59 of ice time per game this season on the third pairing. The blueliner has added four shots on net, four hits, five blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through nine appearances.

Nolan Allan
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
