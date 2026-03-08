Nolan Allan headshot

Nolan Allan News: Returned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Allan was loaned to AHL San Jose on Sunday.

The Sharks recalled Nick Leddy from the minors in a corresponding move. Allan has two goals and 10 points in 20 AHL appearances this season. He hasn't seen any NHL action yet during the 2025-26 campaign.

Nolan Allan
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Allan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Allan See More
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
167 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
The Week Ahead: The Winter Classic
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Winter Classic
Author Image
Michael Finewax
December 29, 2024
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
NHL
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 18, 2023