Nolan Allan News: Returned to AHL
Allan was loaned to AHL San Jose on Sunday.
The Sharks recalled Nick Leddy from the minors in a corresponding move. Allan has two goals and 10 points in 20 AHL appearances this season. He hasn't seen any NHL action yet during the 2025-26 campaign.
