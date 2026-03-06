Nolan Allan News: Set for call-up
Allan will be recalled from AHL San Jose prior to Saturday's game versus the Islanders, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Allan has produced 16 points in 49 AHL appearances between the Barracuda and AHL Rockford this season. He was traded from the Blackhawks in January. Allan's promotion comes as the Sharks partially cleared a logjam on their blue line by sending Timothy Liljegren to the Capitals on Friday, so it's not yet clear if Allan will get steady playing time in the NHL.
