Nolan Allan News: Snags assist Sunday

Allan posted an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Allan had gone nine games without a point and was scratched three times during that stretch. The 21-year-old blueliner continues to log bottom-four minutes and frequently fills more of a defensive role. He's at five assists, 25 hits, 22 blocked shots, 12 PIM, eight shots on goal and a minus-5 rating through 24 appearances as a rookie.