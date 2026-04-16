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Nolan Foote News: Placed on waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 11:55am

Foote was put on waivers by Florida on Thursday, per PuckPedia.

Foote had one goal in 12 regular-season games with the Panthers in 2025-26. He had 14 goals and 32 points in 54 AHL games with Charlotte and will return to the Checkers, if he passes through waivers.

Nolan Foote
Florida Panthers
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