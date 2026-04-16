Nolan Foote News: Placed on waivers
Foote was put on waivers by Florida on Thursday, per PuckPedia.
Foote had one goal in 12 regular-season games with the Panthers in 2025-26. He had 14 goals and 32 points in 54 AHL games with Charlotte and will return to the Checkers, if he passes through waivers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Foote See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 23, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 18, 2023
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason UpdateFebruary 15, 2023
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 26, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Foote See More