Nolan Foote News: Pots first goal of season
Foote scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kraken.
In his third game of the season for the Panthers, Foote opened the scoring early in the second period by banging the puck past Joey Daccord to convert a two-on-one break. It was Foote's seventh tally in 33 career games spread over six seasons, as the 25-year-old winger has yet to win a consistent role at the top level. With Florida's forward ranks depleted by injuries and the team out of the playoff picture, he could get a longer look down the stretch after producing 14 goals and 32 points in 54 games for AHL Charlotte this season.
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