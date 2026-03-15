Nolan Foote headshot

Nolan Foote News: Recalled to big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Foote has been recalled from AHL Charlotte by the Panthers, Alex Baumgartner of Five Reasons Sports reports Sunday.

Foote hasn't seen any time with the NHL club yet this season, optioned at the start of the year to the AHL. With the Panthers battling a long list of injury issues up front, he'll likely serve as the 13th forward on the team's western road swing, starting Sunday against the Kraken. Foote has 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 54 AHL games on the season.

Nolan Foote
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Foote See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Foote See More
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 23, 2024
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
NHL
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 18, 2023
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason Update
NHL
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason Update
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 15, 2023
2022-23 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
NHL
2022-23 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 26, 2022