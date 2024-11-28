Nolan Foote News: Returned to AHL affiliate

Foote was reassigned to AHL Utica on Thursday.

The 23-year-old has 25 NHL games under his belt in limited action over five seasons, after he was selected 27th overall by Tampa Bay in 2019. Foote has four goals and five assists in 12 AHL appearances this season and has yet to pick up a point in two games with the Devils. He was recalled due to the one-game suspension handed out to Timo Meier, who will return to the lineup Friday in Detroit.