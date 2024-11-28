Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nolan Foote headshot

Nolan Foote News: Returned to AHL affiliate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Foote was reassigned to AHL Utica on Thursday.

The 23-year-old has 25 NHL games under his belt in limited action over five seasons, after he was selected 27th overall by Tampa Bay in 2019. Foote has four goals and five assists in 12 AHL appearances this season and has yet to pick up a point in two games with the Devils. He was recalled due to the one-game suspension handed out to Timo Meier, who will return to the lineup Friday in Detroit.

Nolan Foote
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now