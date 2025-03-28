Olen Zellweger News: Contributes pair of points

Zellweger scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

This was Zellweger's first multi-point effort since Dec. 22. The defenseman has been in the lineup for 11 straight contests since the trade deadline, but he's just starting to get his offense on track with three points over his last three games. For the season, the 21-year-old has 17 points, 112 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 33 hits and a plus-1 rating over 54 appearances.