Olen Zellweger News: Earns assist in win

Zellweger logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Zellweger ended a nine-game point drought, dating back to Dec. 23, when he assisted on Trevor Zegras' tally in the third period. In that span, Zellweger was scratched 11 times as he continues to compete with Drew Helleson and Pavel Mintyukov for the last two spots on the Ducks' blue line. Zellweger has 13 points, 82 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 28 hits and a plus-2 rating over 40 appearances. He sees power-play time when he's in the lineup, but the inconsistent playing time will make it tough to roster the 21-year-od defenseman in fantasy.