Olen Zellweger News: Finds twine in win
Zellweger scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.
Zellweger ended an eight-game point drought with this tally, which tied the game at 4-4 early in the third period. The 22-year-old defenseman continues to see regular time in a bottom-four role, though he's rarely gotten power-play time since the start of January. He's at seven goals, 19 points, 93 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 56 appearances. That production is in line with his 20-point effort in 62 games in 2024-25, though his ice time has dipped a bit this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olen Zellweger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olen Zellweger See More