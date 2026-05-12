Olen Zellweger News: Forces overtime Tuesday
Zellweger scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.
Zellweger has a goal and an assist over his first two playoff outings. He's added three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. The 22-year-old defenseman is filling in as a bottom-four option for now, but he's making a decent case to stay in the lineup for Game 6, which is a must-win situation for the Ducks to keep their season going.
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