Olen Zellweger News: Pockets assist in overtime loss
Zellweger registered an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.
Zellweger has earned two points over his last four outings, though he was a healthy scratch once in that span as well. The 22-year-old defenseman has mostly been able to retain a third-pairing spot in the lineup recently, but that's come without power-play usage. With the helper Monday, Zellweger has a career-high 21 points over 72 games, and he's added 117 shots on net, 79 blocked shots, 34 PIM and 31 hits this season.
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