Zellweger scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

The 21-year-old spoiled Jonathan Quick's shutout bid midway through the third period, but it was the only offensive highlight for the Ducks. Zellweger has two points in his first six contests this season, and he's mixing in with Jackson LaCombe on Anaheim's top power-play unit as the team sorts through its young blueliners.