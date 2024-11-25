Fantasy Hockey
Olen Zellweger News: Slides assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Zellweger produced an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Zellweger remains hot on offense -- he has six points and 10 shots on net over his last five outings. The defenseman's latest contribution was a primary assist on Frank Vatrano's second-period tally. Zellweger has already secured a career high with 10 points through 19 contests, and he's added 44 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 13 hits, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating while seeing top-four minutes and power-play time this season.

