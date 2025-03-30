Olen Zellweger News: Snags assist Sunday

Zellweger put up an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Zellweger had to adjust to a new defense partner, as he played alongside Oliver Kylington in the absence of Jacob Trouba (lower body). The 21-year-old Zellweger is warming up with four points and 13 shots on net over his last four contests, and he's gone plus-5 across five games since March 20. The defenseman has 18 points, 113 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 55 outings this season.