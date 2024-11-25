Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Assists in consecutive contests

Bjorkstrand posted an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Bjorkstrand has a helper in each of the last two games, and he's earned five points over his last eight outings. The 29-year-old winger continues to see middle-six minutes, though his 11:43 of ice time Monday was his second-lowest mark of the season. He's up to 10 points, 46 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-3 rating through 21 appearances. Head coach Dan Bylsma hasn't been afraid to single out a player to send a message to the team, so Bjorkstrand will need to keep his effort level up to avoid another scratch.