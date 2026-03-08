Oliver Bjorkstrand headshot

Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Buries power-play tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Bjorkstrand had the third goal in a span of 2:36 during the second period for the Lightning. He had been limited to one helper over his previous five outings. Bjorkstrand is up to 11 goals, 29 points (14 on the power play), 107 shots on net, 56 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating across 61 appearances this season. He mainly plays in a middle-six role, though his spot on the first power-play unit boosts his fantasy value.

Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oliver Bjorkstrand See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oliver Bjorkstrand See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: USA vs. Denmark Showdown Strategy for Saturday, February 14
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: USA vs. Denmark Showdown Strategy for Saturday, February 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
23 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Corey Abbott
25 days ago