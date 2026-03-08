Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Buries power-play tally
Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Bjorkstrand had the third goal in a span of 2:36 during the second period for the Lightning. He had been limited to one helper over his previous five outings. Bjorkstrand is up to 11 goals, 29 points (14 on the power play), 107 shots on net, 56 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating across 61 appearances this season. He mainly plays in a middle-six role, though his spot on the first power-play unit boosts his fantasy value.
